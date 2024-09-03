Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

