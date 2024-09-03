Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.61 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,433,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

