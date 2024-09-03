Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.34 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Energizer worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ENR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Energizer Trading Down 0.4 %

ENR opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

