Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.18 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FTI Consulting worth $25,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after acquiring an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $228.31 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.78. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

