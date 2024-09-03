Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 381,754 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of National Bank worth $22,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in National Bank by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Bank

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $696,170.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,835. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.