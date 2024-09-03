Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Denali Therapeutics worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

