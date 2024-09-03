Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Cirrus Logic worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,259 shares of company stock worth $3,348,759 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

