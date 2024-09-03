Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 122,400 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 486,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,068,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 540,915 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 855,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

