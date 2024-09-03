Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,050 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $723,654 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.