Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,862 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Sealed Air worth $25,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,254.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 105,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 426,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

