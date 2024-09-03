Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,691 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CF Industries worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,558,000 after acquiring an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF stock opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

