Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,582 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 25,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 180,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.