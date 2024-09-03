Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,016 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Boise Cascade worth $25,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.3 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

