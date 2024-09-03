Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 94,681 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,424.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 509,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4,604.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 435,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 426,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

AXTA opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

