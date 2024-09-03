Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,858 shares of company stock worth $7,980,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

