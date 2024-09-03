Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,956 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,710,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

