Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.