PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 83,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 12,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

