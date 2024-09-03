Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Trading Up 0.3%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. 57,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24. The stock has a market cap of C$784.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.10.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Multi-Family REIT
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.