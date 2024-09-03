PVH Corp. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for PVH in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

NYSE:PVH opened at $98.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PVH by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PVH by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PVH by 6.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PVH by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

