Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.59. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $39.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.01 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $376.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $377.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

