Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Reduced by Zacks Research

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Maximus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMS opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,821,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Maximus by 1,984.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 319,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth $12,424,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

