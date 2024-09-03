Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

