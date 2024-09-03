Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $236.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

