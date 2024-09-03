Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Corpay, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CPAY)

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Corpay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Corpay’s current full-year earnings is $17.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corpay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.46 EPS.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Corpay Stock Performance

Corpay stock opened at $315.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

