Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for OPKO Health, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

