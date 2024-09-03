Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Editas Medicine, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 288.59%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $3.74 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In related news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at $396,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

