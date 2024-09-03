Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Increased by Analyst

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 372,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

