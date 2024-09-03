Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Wedbush

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,782,333 shares of company stock worth $571,760,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

