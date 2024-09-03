Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 4,716,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,433,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $76,412,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

