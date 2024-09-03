Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Raised by Analyst

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for BOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. BOX’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,560 shares of company stock worth $1,785,200. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in BOX by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

