Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Lifted by Northland Capmk (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report issued on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

BBW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.5 %

BBW opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $460.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

