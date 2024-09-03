Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Raised by Analyst

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $43.82 on Monday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

