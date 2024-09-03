Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE GAP opened at $22.43 on Monday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.38.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

