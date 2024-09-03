Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Increased by Desjardins (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.33.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.49 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$84.27 and a one year high of C$127.22. The company has a market cap of C$42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.29.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

