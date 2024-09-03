Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Cut by Analyst

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

