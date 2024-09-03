Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

