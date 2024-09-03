QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.47. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

