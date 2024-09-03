Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quanex Building Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
