Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 128.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $157.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.