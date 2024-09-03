Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Trading Up 0.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.12. 36,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 29,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Raia Drogasil Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.0059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

