Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 20,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 102,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 204.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, Director Richard S. Kollender purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,472.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard S. Kollender purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,718 shares in the company, valued at $74,472.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,809.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,850. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

