Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 20,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 102,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 204.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.
