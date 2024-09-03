Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Holdings Increased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

