Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Reduced by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 74,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 74,531 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.02.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

