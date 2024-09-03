Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deere & Company (DE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) recently:

8/26/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $371.00 to $378.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2024 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Deere & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $443.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $439.00.

8/13/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $395.00 to $370.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Deere & Company is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $389.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $465.00 to $448.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $385.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

