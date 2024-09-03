Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Up 25.6%

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 25.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Refined Metals Trading Up 25.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Refined Metals Company Profile

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

