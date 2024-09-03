Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,184.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,014.78. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.