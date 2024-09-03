Rent the Runway (RENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($5.86) per share for the quarter. Rent the Runway has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, analysts expect Rent the Runway to post $-22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $84,200. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

