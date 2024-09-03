Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amcor plc’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

