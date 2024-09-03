Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Burlington Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $268.24 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

